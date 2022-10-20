The Saudi envoy to the US reiterated the Kingdom’s stance on Ukraine.

In a fact sheet released on Wednesday, the Saudi ambassador to the US reiterated the Kingdom’s stance on the conflict in Ukraine and its criticism of Russia’s efforts to annex occupied territory.

Following a phone call between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, in which they addressed Saudi opposition to referendums in regions under Moscow’s jurisdiction on joining Russia, Princess Reema Bint Bandar issued her fact sheet.

“During a call with President Zelensky on Oct.14, HRH the Crown Prince stressed that the Kingdom’s vote for the resolution condemning the annexation emanates from its commitment to the deep-rooted principles in the UN charter and international law,” the fact sheet said.

It added that Saudi Arabia was committed “to the respect of state sovereignty and the principles of good neighborliness, and resolving conflicts by peaceful means.”

Following alleged referendums staged in late September, the UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on October 12 urging nations not to recognize the four areas of Ukraine that Russia has annexed. Moscow was compelled by the resolution to abandon its "attempted illegal annexation." The Kingdom also voted in support of a UN resolution deploring Russian aggression against Ukraine, demanding that Russia immediately ceases its use of force, and withdraws all of its military from Ukrainian territory on March 2, "in line with its moral position supporting international law, the UN charter, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, including Ukraine." Additionally, the crown prince unveiled a $400 million humanitarian relief programme for Ukraine. The fact sheet also emphasised the role played by the crown prince in mediating the release of ten prisoners of war from five different nations, including two Americans. "The president of Ukraine expressed his thanks and appreciation for HRH's readiness to continue his mediation efforts aiming for the resolution of the crisis, and thanked the Kingdom for its established position and its humanitarian initiatives," the fact sheet also said. It went on to say that Saudi Arabia had extended Ukrainian visitors' visas, allowing tourists and residents to stay in the country, and that Saudi Arabia had continued to support humanitarian relief efforts through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, giving $10 million in aid to Ukrainian refugees in Poland. The fact sheet said that the crown prince had "affirmed the Kingdom's support for efforts to deescalate the crisis during calls to President Zelensky and President Putin." It added that he expressed his country's "readiness to mediate between the parties to the conflict, and the Kingdom's strong support for all international efforts to find a political resolution to this crisis."