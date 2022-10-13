SC orders to issue advertisement for summoning Hamza Shehbaz

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered to issue an advertisement in the newspaper to summon Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ijaz-Ul-Ahsan heard the case regarding the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) appeal.

The court ordered to publish the advertisement after non-compliance to summoning notices by the prime minister’s son.

During the hearing, deputy prosecutor NAB said the parties involved in the case did not comply with the court’s notices.

Justice Ijaz responded that the Lahore High Court registrar had also been told to make sure the involved parties complied with the summon notices.

Earlier, the LHC had ordered the anti-graft watchdog to inform Hamza at least ten days before arresting him.

The observations of the LHC were later challenged by NAB.

Hearing of the case was adjourned for an indefinite period of time.