Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Latest
  • SC orders to issue advertisement for summoning Hamza Shehbaz
SC orders to issue advertisement for summoning Hamza Shehbaz

SC orders to issue advertisement for summoning Hamza Shehbaz

Articles
Advertisement
SC orders to issue advertisement for summoning Hamza Shehbaz
Advertisement

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered to issue an advertisement in the newspaper to summon Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ijaz-Ul-Ahsan heard the case regarding the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) appeal.

The court ordered to publish the advertisement after non-compliance to summoning notices by the prime minister’s son.

During the hearing, deputy prosecutor NAB said the parties involved in the case did not comply with the court’s notices.

Justice Ijaz responded that the Lahore High Court registrar had also been told to make sure the involved parties complied with the summon notices.

Advertisement

Earlier, the LHC had ordered the anti-graft watchdog to inform Hamza at least ten days before arresting him.

The observations of the LHC were later challenged by NAB.

Hearing of the case was adjourned for an indefinite period of time.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
PTI will retaliate if election results are not rectified: Ali Zaidi
PTI will retaliate if election results are not rectified: Ali Zaidi
Sanaullah will brief Nawaz about political situation  in London
Sanaullah will brief Nawaz about political situation  in London
Several injured as PPP, PTI activists clash outside DRO Kemari office
Several injured as PPP, PTI activists clash outside DRO Kemari office
Four soldiers martyred along Pak-Iran border in Balochistan: ISPR
Four soldiers martyred along Pak-Iran border in Balochistan: ISPR
Imran Khan says ‘manipulated’ elections will cause agitation
Imran Khan says ‘manipulated’ elections will cause agitation
JI's Siraj ul Haq announces to celebrate 'Youm-e-Tashakkur' on January 20
JI's Siraj ul Haq announces to celebrate 'Youm-e-Tashakkur' on January 20
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story