Shaista Lodhi Is transformed by Akif Ilyas into a boss lady

Shaista Lodhi is one of the faces in the business who have been important for a long time. Shaista Lodhi is an experienced dermatologist, but she started out in the media as a host. She is often mentioned with Nadia Khan and Nida Yasir as one of the few hosts who made morning shows popular. Shaista has done well in many areas of her life, including as a host, a doctor, and an actress.

Shaista Lodhi is now an entrepreneur who runs a successful business. She has also shown that she can act well, which has impressed people. She acted in Pardes with Sarmad Khoosat, and everyone loved how she did. Akif Ilyas’s muse was Shaista Lodhi, and he just made her look like the ultimate boss lady.

 

Shaista always looked great with her makeup done perfectly and her power suits on. She nailed every shot, and Akif’s work with Shagufta Ejaz and now Shaista Lodhi shows that he has the magic touch when it comes to making people look different. Here are some photos from Shaista Lodhi’s most recent shoot, where Akif Ilyas made her look like a boss:

Earlier, she trolled Dananeer for sharing dangerous hacks and said, “To become a doctor or an expert, a person goes through a process, just like I did to become a doctor. Shaista Lodhi added, “I’m sure that if the Internet in this country goes down for a day, 90% of the influencers will disappear.”

Also Read

Shaista Lodhi trolls Dananeer for sharing dangerous beauty tips
Shaista Lodhi trolls Dananeer for sharing dangerous beauty tips

Shaista Lodhi is a Pakistani TV host, actress, and dermatologist. She also...

