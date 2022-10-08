Shehbaz claims rupee is best performing currency against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee has been gaining ground against the US dollar.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has claimed that the Pakistani rupee was the best-performing currency against the dollar in the world.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, the prime minister said in one week, the rupee appreciated against the dollar by 3.9 percent and at the end of the week closed at Rs 219.92.

He said the hard work of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was bearing fruit and the economy destroyed by Imran Khan was coming back on track.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar has vowed to reduce the price of the US dollar ever since he took control of the financial condition.

Addressing the media after negotiations with the Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) in Islamabad on Thursday, the finance minister owed to bring back rupee at its original value which is less than 200 against US dollar. “I can genuinely prove that its (dollar) actual value is below Rs200,” he added.

He maintained that the record high price of the dollar in recent months was due to manipulation and the price will be reduced to below Rs200 within the next month.

The rupee had fallen close to an all-time low of Rs239.71 on Sept 22 but has been recovering since Dar replaced Miftah Ismail as finance minister.

It has gained Rs17.77 or 7.41pc in the last nine sessions. The rupee closed the week ending October 7 at Rs219.75 PKR in the interbank rate and Rs223.00 PKR in the open market.

