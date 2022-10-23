Advertisement
  • Social Media Influencer ‘Buries her 20s’ at 30th Birthday Party
Articles
Jessica chose a sombre birthday theme. Her “funeral-themed” 30th birthday party made the social media influencer famous.

Some people have strange whims and often break customs. Take social media influencer Jessica Luxe. Jessica, a Vancouver resident, chose a sombre birthday theme. Her “funeral-themed” 30th birthday party made the social media influencer famous.

The influencer decorated her cake with flying bats to match the party theme. “RIP Jessica’s twenties” read the cake. She also served blood-red punch.

Jessica even gave her 29-year-old self last rites to prove her 20s were dead and buried. Given the party’s dark theme, her entire home was decorated with dark black balloons.

Luxe intentionally chose black as the theme for the unconventional event to “bury her 20s,” as black is traditionally used to honour the dead. The dress code was “Widow grieving her rich ex-husband”.

