Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sonya Hussyn drops first poster of her upcoming film “Daadal”

Sonya Hussyn drops first poster of her upcoming film “Daadal”

Articles
Advertisement
Sonya Hussyn drops first poster of her upcoming film “Daadal”

Sonya Hussyn drops first poster of her upcoming film “Daadal”

Advertisement
  • Sonya Hussyn’s gangster crime thriller film “Daadal” also stars Mohsin Ali Abbass.
  • The movie is directed and written by Abu Aleeha.
  • Sonya made her acting debut in Dareecha, and she is currently preparing for her forthcoming offbeat crime thriller.
Advertisement

The first poster for Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn’s next movie “Daadal” also stars Mohsin Ali Abbass, has been revealed. Sonya Hussyn is back with her flawless acting abilities and unmistakable charisma.

The 30-year-action-old’s project has long been rumored, and on Eid 2023, the talent powerhouse will make a comeback with the fiery character “Haya Baloch.”

The Meri Guriya actor shared the poster on Instagram and wished his followers well while requesting their prayers.

“I am not a mere resistance to fear, I am the courage life has ever imagined, I am Haya Baloch. “????“BISMILLAH”Unveiling my first look for the gangster crime thriller film “DAADAL”. ???? My rendition of a resilient fighter from Lyari and a true representation of courage.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

Advertisement

“Need your prayers ????????Written & Directed by @abualeeha A Neha Laaj’s production. In Theaters Worldwide: Eid ul Fitr, 2023 #sonyahussyn#daadalmovie #hayabaloch #featurefilm”, captioned the Saraab actor.

The movie is directed and written by Abu Aleeha.

Hussyn made her acting debut in Dareecha, and she is currently preparing for her forthcoming offbeat crime-thriller.

Advertisement

Also Read

Sonya Hussyn & Mohsin Abbas Haider’s flim ‘Daadal’ to release in 2023
Sonya Hussyn & Mohsin Abbas Haider’s flim ‘Daadal’ to release in 2023

The first look at Daadal, which stars Sonya Hussyn and Mohsin Ali...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Movies News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Experts says Elizabeth I or Henry VIII would have executed Prince Harry
Experts says Elizabeth I or Henry VIII would have executed Prince Harry
Prince Harry expose real intentions for Queen Consort Camilla
Prince Harry expose real intentions for Queen Consort Camilla
'Everything housewives has to go away' Lisa Rinna says in RHOBH
'Everything housewives has to go away' Lisa Rinna says in RHOBH
Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja in Bhojpuri rap version goes viral; watch video
Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja in Bhojpuri rap version goes viral; watch video
Does Hrithik Roshan have a major illness?
Does Hrithik Roshan have a major illness?
Princess Diana's two word iconic reply to sexist question
Princess Diana's two word iconic reply to sexist question
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story