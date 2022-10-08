Sonya Hussyn drops first poster of her upcoming film “Daadal”

Sonya Hussyn’s gangster crime thriller film “Daadal” also stars Mohsin Ali Abbass.

The movie is directed and written by Abu Aleeha.

Sonya made her acting debut in Dareecha, and she is currently preparing for her forthcoming offbeat crime thriller.

The first poster for Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn’s next movie “Daadal” also stars Mohsin Ali Abbass, has been revealed. Sonya Hussyn is back with her flawless acting abilities and unmistakable charisma.

The 30-year-action-old’s project has long been rumored, and on Eid 2023, the talent powerhouse will make a comeback with the fiery character “Haya Baloch.”

The Meri Guriya actor shared the poster on Instagram and wished his followers well while requesting their prayers.

“I am not a mere resistance to fear, I am the courage life has ever imagined, I am Haya Baloch. “????“BISMILLAH”Unveiling my first look for the gangster crime thriller film “DAADAL”. ???? My rendition of a resilient fighter from Lyari and a true representation of courage.”

"????"BISMILLAH"Unveiling my first look for the gangster crime thriller film "DAADAL". ???? My rendition of a resilient fighter from Lyari and a true representation of courage."

“Need your prayers ????????Written & Directed by @abualeeha A Neha Laaj’s production. In Theaters Worldwide: Eid ul Fitr, 2023 #sonyahussyn#daadalmovie #hayabaloch #featurefilm”, captioned the Saraab actor.

