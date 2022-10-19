Strikes on Ukraine electrical infrastructure are “war crimes”

Moscow’s attacks on vital energy infrastructure in Ukraine constitute “war crimes.”

The President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, referred to the strikes as “acts of pure terror

Targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure with the clear aim to cut off men, women, and children from water, electricity, and heating with the winter coming, these are acts of pure terror and we have to call it as such

Advertisement

Moscow’s attacks on vital energy infrastructure in Ukraine constitute “war crimes.” These accusations come from the European Commission’s chief. The President of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, referred to the strikes as “acts of pure terror”.

“Targeted attacks on civilian infrastructure with the clear aim to cut off men, women, and children from water, electricity, and heating with the winter coming, these are acts of pure terror and we have to call it as such,” von der Leyen said in a speech to lawmakers at the European Parliament on Wednesday. “We have to call it what it is,” von der Leyen said.

In the past several days, the Kremlin has begun an extensive assault on the electrical facilities of Ukraine, which has resulted in large cities losing access to both their water and electricity supplies.

Since the 10th of October, 30% of the country’s power stations have been damaged, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who stated on Tuesday that this has resulted in “massive blackouts” around the nation.

Also Read Over 1,000 settlements in Ukraine without power "The Russians had been hitting the region all night long with various...