Sunak has Mordaunt’s “full support” as she withdraws from race

Rishi Sunak is leader to be England’s new PM after Boris Johnson exits
Rishi Sunak has arisen as the leader to be the nation's next...
After Penny Mordaunt declared in a statement that “we all owe it to the country” to support Rishi Sunak, he will take office as prime minister of Great Britain.
Sunak easily crossed the finish line while Mordaunt struggled to secure enough support from MPs to qualify for the final vote in the leadership contest.
“This decision is an historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party. Rishi has my full support,” Mordaunt tweeted.
— Penny Mordaunt (@PennyMordaunt) October 24, 2022
Catch all the International News, UK News, US News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.