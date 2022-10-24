Advertisement
  • Sunak has Mordaunt’s “full support” as she withdraws from race
  • After Penny Mordaunt declared in a statement that “we all owe it to the country” to support Rishi Sunak.
  • Rishi has my full support, “said Mordaunt.

After Penny Mordaunt declared in a statement that “we all owe it to the country” to support Rishi Sunak, he will take office as prime minister of Great Britain.

Sunak easily crossed the finish line while Mordaunt struggled to secure enough support from MPs to qualify for the final vote in the leadership contest.

“This decision is an historic one and shows, once again, the diversity and talent of our party. Rishi has my full support,” Mordaunt tweeted.

