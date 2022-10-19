T20 World Cup 2022: Afghan player’s toe crushed by vicious bowling from Shaheen Shah

Afghan player’s toe crushed by vicious bowling from Shaheen Shah in T20 World Cup 2022.

Pacemaker returned to the team in Australia to compete in the mega event.

Rahmatullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan was bowled with a lethal toe-crusher by Shaheen during a warm-up game.

Advertisement

Pakistani bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi made a brutal comeback for the T20 World Cup 2022 by retaining his strength.

After spending weeks in England receiving treatment for ligament damage to his right knee, the pacemaker returned to the team in Australia to compete in the mega event.

Rahmatullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan was bowled with a lethal toe-crusher by Shaheen during a warm-up game, leaving him hobbling.

The bowl took a wicket, forcing the injured Afghan player to return to the dugout with the help of a teammate.

Pakistani audiences were ecstatic to see Shaheen performing in rhythm. In his first two overs, the left-arm bowler gave up just four runs while taking two wickets. He eventually completed with a 2-29 in four overs.

Look at the reactions of the audience:

Advertisement

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam with Rahmanullah Gurbaz after the game. The Afghanistan opener injured his foot after a toe-crushing Shaheen yorker.#PAKvAFG | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/puKJDMhpUV — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) October 19, 2022

Advertisement the inswinging yorker and the satisfaction on Shaheen’s face after his celebration pic.twitter.com/1BxinEC2Cn — iimen (@_cricketmuse) October 19, 2022

Full…swinging…fast. Shaheen Afridi is getting close to his best.

Gurbaz’s toe agrees. 🫣 #T20WorldCup Advertisement — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 19, 2022

A toe crushing yorker from Shaheen, gets Gurbaz and he was taken off the field in the shoulder by a team-mate. pic.twitter.com/L0nJ3lZ55l — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 19, 2022

Advertisement

Also Read T20 World Cup 2022: Nabi saves Afghanistan from Pakistan’s initial baton attack Nabi saves Afghanistan from Pakistan's initial baton attack. Nabi played the captain's...