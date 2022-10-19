T20 World Cup 2022: Afghan player’s toe crushed by vicious bowling from Shaheen Shah

T20 World Cup 2022: Nabi saves Afghanistan from Pakistan’s initial baton attack
Pakistani bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi made a brutal comeback for the T20 World Cup 2022 by retaining his strength.
After spending weeks in England receiving treatment for ligament damage to his right knee, the pacemaker returned to the team in Australia to compete in the mega event.
Rahmatullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan was bowled with a lethal toe-crusher by Shaheen during a warm-up game, leaving him hobbling.
The bowl took a wicket, forcing the injured Afghan player to return to the dugout with the help of a teammate.
Pakistani audiences were ecstatic to see Shaheen performing in rhythm. In his first two overs, the left-arm bowler gave up just four runs while taking two wickets. He eventually completed with a 2-29 in four overs.
Shaheen Shah Afridi and Babar Azam with Rahmanullah Gurbaz after the game.
Full…swinging…fast. Shaheen Afridi is getting close to his best.
