T20 World Cup 2022: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live updates

Dasun Shanka, the captain of Sri Lanka, chose to bat first against the Netherlands after winning the toss in T20 World Cup 2022.
Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka responded to their devastating loss to Namibia in their opening match with a comfortable victory over UAE. However, when they face the Netherlands in their final group matchup, Dasun Sanaka and his team cannot falter.
A significant victory over UAE happened immediately after a tough defeat to Namibia. Sri Lanka had to win this game to advance, and they did it the difficult way. Kusal Mendis’ performance gave Sri Lanka a chance to achieve a respectable total. The bowlers also got off to a great start as they had the momentum. At regular intervals, they continued to take wickets. The spinners took use of the slow pitch to their advantage. Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga each took five wickets. The latter did concede 16 runs in the final over, giving the Netherlands some hope, but Lahiru Kumara maintained his composure and led his team to victory.
Sri Lanka has advanced to the following round. Max O’Dowd kept the hopes alive till his final breath even though it appeared that Sri Lanka had an easy task on their hands. There were simply too many for him to pursue them all by himself.
Despite Mx O’Dowd’s valiant efforts, Sri Lanka defeated the Netherlands and advanced to the Super12s. The Dutch will need to wait to find out their standing in the competition after the conclusion of the second game between the UAE and Namibia.
Max O’Dowd is stepping it up with two sixes from Maheesh Theekshana and then 6, 4 and 4 off Binura Fernado. And he kept the strike for the final over, which required 23 runs to win.
Due to pressure, Vikramjit Singh caves in and gets holed out at mid-on. He makes 7 out of 12 shots. Maheeh Theekshana bowled beautifully. Bas de leede walks in form. NED 27/1 in 3
Max O’Dowd and Vikramjit Singh appeared to be having little issue early on against Lahiru Kumara and Binura Fernando. The Netherlands are 19.0 down after three overs. Dhananjay de Silva, a spinner, did begin for Sri Lanka.
The batsmen from Sri Lanka are hurting the Netherlands today by riding their luck. Big-hitting Bhanuka Rajapaksha has increased the stakes, and Kusla Mendis, who just hit fifty, wants to attack every ball. The 17th over produced 10 runs. SL 129/3 in `17
Kushal Mendis scores a SIX off Bas de Leede to reach fifty. Sri Lanka is 100 up, but they have lost Charith Aslanka after falling behind by 31. SL 109/3
With a strong 58-run stand, Kusla Mendis and Charith Aslanka have saved SL. SL 95/2 after 14 overs. Mendis and Aslanka are both on 48. Roelof Van der Merwe is having trouble completing his over. He had a side strain when the match began, and he is now leaving after the conclusion of the over.
After 10 overs, SL appears to be in trouble after losing two wickets in short succession: Pathum Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva. Paul van Meekeren is the owner of two wickets. Charith Askanka has reached 10 off 13 balls while Kusal Mendis has reached 33 off 15 balls.
Early on, Paul van Meekeren shakes up Sri Lanka when he dismisses Nissanka and Dhananjaya de Silva in quick succession. OUT! TIMBER! Just fantastic, that is brilliant. Paul van Meekeren would have loved that wicket, I’m pretty sure. By bowling the final delivery short and quickly, you put the batter on the back foot. It’s time for the yorker, and at over 145 KPH, it’s a cracker of a yorker. Pathum Nissanka takes a moment to put his bat down. The ball eludes detection and strikes the off pole. The Dutch are off to a great start with this.
OUT! LBW! For Netherlands, this is now much better! Paul van Meekeren is really hot right now. He’s got two out of two. This can be viewed as a lucky wicket. Had he reviewed it, Dhananjaya de Silva could have lived. But Paul van Meekeren won’t give a damn. He circles around the center and leg once more in full. Attempting to flick, Dhananjaya de Silva misses and is struck in the pads. The finger is lifted and a loud appeal is made. Despite talking with his companion, Dhananjaya de Silva does not take the review. Problems in Sri Lanka. On flames is Paul van Meekeren. Will it happen again? In the most recent match Sri Lanka played, they were defeated. Hawk Eye also reveals that the ball is missing a leg. Although it appeared that way, there was no review.
Kusal Mendis, from Fred Klaassen: FOUR! agitated but in the void! The over is off to a good start with the first boundary of the match. Mendis has a hack across the middle that mostly misses the inner half but continues past midfield and into the fence.
After two overs, Sri Lanka is 5/0. purchase for Tim Pringle, a spinner, off the field. early indications that today’s runfeast might not occur.
Live action has begun! The National Anthems have been completed, and the game is now ready to start. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis, the Lankan openers, move toward the middle. The new ball is in the hands of Fred Klaassen.
Kusal Mendis, DM de Silva, KIC Asalanka, PBB Rajapaksa, MD Shanaka, W Hasaranga, C Karunaratne, M Theekshana, CBRLS Kumara, and B Fernando make up Sri Lanka’s starting lineup.
Vikram Singh, BFW de Leede, TLW Cooper, CN Ackermann, SA Edwards, RE van der Merwe, TJG Pringle, T van der Gugten, FJ Klaassen, and PA van Meekeren make up the Netherlands’ starting lineup.
Even though the Netherlands is presently leading Group B after defeating Namibia to make it two wins in a row, they will need to defeat the Asian superpowers to guarantee their spot in the next round. If they lose, the Dutch will have to rely once more on the UAE, who will then need to defeat Namibia for the Netherlands to advance.
