T20 World Cup: South Africa crushes Bangladesh

Anrich Nortje grabbed 4-10 to dismiss Bangladesh for 101 in the 17th over.

Rilee Rossouw hit 109 and shared a record-breaking stand with Quinton de Kock as South Africa overcame Bangladesh to start their Twenty20 World Cup title chase in Sydney on Thursday.

After Temba Bavuma’s first-over dismissal, the two made 205-5. Anrich Nortje grabbed 4-10 to dismiss Bangladesh for 101 in the 17th over.

After Bavuma’s departure, Rossouw and De Kock scored 163.

De Kock was out for 63 the following ball, but Rossouw struck the tournament’s first century and the 10th at any T20 World Cup.

After 56 balls, he wanted another big hit. Fifth-highest T20 World Cup score.

The Proteas needed the blitz after their Group 2 opener against Zimbabwe in Hobart was rained off.

Bangladesh started their campaign with a nine-wicket win against the Netherlands, but they struggled against good teams at World Cups and had never beaten South Africa in seven T20s.

Cavalier method

Bavuma struck out again.

Taskin Ahmed’s pace helped Nural Hasan behind the stumps after his career-best 4-25 against the Dutch.

De Kock and Rossouw scored 21 in Ahmed’s following over to eliminate Bangladesh.

Mild rain ended the partnership at 60-1 in the sixth over.

After 22 minutes, they started again.

De Kock’s 30 balls added four to Rossouw’s 50.

They overcame Bangladesh before De Kock was caught at long-on off Afif Hossain for 63 off 38 balls in the 15th over at 170. Rossouw tossed Liton Das three figures.

Bangladesh’s openers scored 17 off Kagiso Rabada’s opening over, displaying purpose.

Nortje carelessly took two wickets. Soumya Sarkar and Najmul Shanto (15).

Shakib Al Hasan lbw. Rabada top-edged Afif Hossain (1) to Wayne Parnell at mid-off.

Bangladesh was 47-4 after six overs. Four wickets went for 25 after Mehidy Hasan survived 13 balls and Mosaddek Hossain three.

