T20 Worldcup 2022: South Africa stops India at a total of 133

Suryakumar Yadav scored 68 runs off of 40 balls, which contributed to India’s 133 for 9 score against South Africa in Perth.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa

Suryakumar Yadav amassed 68 runs while facing 40 balls in the field

India managed to set the target of 134 with the fall of 9 wickets

Advertisement

Suryakumar Yadav scored 68 runs off of 40 balls, which contributed to India’s 133 for 9 score against South Africa in Perth.

The start that India got off to was completely derailed by Lungi Ngidi, who took four wickets, and Wayne Parnell, who took three wickets to help South Africa’s cause.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the Group 2 match that was being played on Sunday in Perth. The match was between the two teams.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

Advertisement

Also Read India vs South Africa LIVE Score updates | T20 World Cup 2022 India vs South Africa LIVE Score updates | T20 World Cup 2022...