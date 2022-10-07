Taylor Swift opens shares interesting comment about her relationship with Joe Alwyn

Swift’s new album Midnights will have a single titled Lavender Haze.

Taylor Swift is making intriguing comments about her long-term connection with actor Joe Alwyn, adding that she disregards ‘strange rumors’ regarding their relationship.

The 32-year-old singer, whose new album Midnights will have a single titled Lavender Haze, claimed she first heard the phrase while watching AMC’s Mad Men and adored its ‘really beautiful’ meaning.

She revealed in a Thursday Instagram video: “I happened upon the phrase Lavender Haze when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool.

“And it turns out that it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s, where they would just describe being in love.”

Taylor said the song was inspired by her six-year relationship with the 31-year-old and how they ‘avoid’ rumors about their relationship to ‘guard the genuine stuff.

She said, “I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like ‘public figures,’ because we live in the era of social media. And if the world finds out that you’re in love with somebody, they’re gonna weigh in on it.

“Like my relationship for six years, we’ve had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it.

“And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff.”

In her caption, the Grammy winner wrote: ‘Tonight we mayhem til the morning! AND release vinyls with pics I signed in them on my site! Gonna be a wild ride.”

Taylor’s Instagram image was published shortly after the most recent episode of her TikTok series Midnights Mayhem with Me, in which the Bad Blood hitmaker unveils the titles of the songs that will appear on her forthcoming album.

