Taylour Paige weds Rivington Starchild on her birthday

Taylour Paige and fashion designer Rivington Starchild had a happy marriage.

In front of her friends and family, the 32-year-old actress and fashion designer were married on October 5. Additionally, it was her birthday on the big day.

Logan Browning, Paige’s Hit the Floor co-star, posted pictures of Paige on her wedding day on social media wearing a white fishtail gown and a braided haircut.

He captioned the pictures, which also showed Paige holding a bunch of white and yellow flowers, “She is good.”

Starchild, on the other hand, was attired in a black hat, a dark tuxedo, and a bow tie.

On her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Paige posted, “Head up chest out!!!!!!! ROLLIN IN PEACE!!!!!!! Yesterday was the greatest day of my life. God is real. God is the greatest.. 32. Pushing the snakes pushing the fakes pushin ’em all off me like UGHHHHHHHHHHH. Back up off me DON’T YOU KNOWWWWWWW I’M A CHILD OF GOD!!!!!!!!!!!!

The actress from Zola first teased her new relationship on September 19 in a photo showing a sizable Tiffany & Co. diamond ring on her finger.

