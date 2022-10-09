Advertisement
Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan & specs

Tecno Spark 8C

  • The Tecno Spark 8C has a Quad-Core processor built in to give it more power.
  • The screen is 6.6 inches and has a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Tecno Spark 8C is now available on the market. A powerful chipset called the Unisoc T606 will be inside the new phone.

This chipset is used in mid-range smartphones, and Tecno’s Spark 8C has a Quad-Core processor built in to give it more power.

The device has both an ARM Mali-G57 GPU and an IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

The screen on the new Tecno Spark 8C, which is coming out soon, will be 6.6 inches, which will be a good size for users.

This phone has a resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels, which is full HD plus. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan is 22,499/-

Tecno Spark 8C specs

BuildOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
UIHIOS 7.6
Dimensions164.6 x 76 x 9 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursTurquoise, Magnet Black, Iris Purple, Diamond Gray
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta Core
ChipsetUnisoc T606
GPUARM Mali-G57
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, LED Flash
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

