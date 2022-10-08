The Ketchup Meme Emerges From Habs’ Most Recent Episode

Zoya aka Ushna Shah’s ketchup romance with Basit aka Feroze Khan has set the internet on fire.

Real love story came out of that ketchup which Zoya did not eat.

Internet had no chill after the viral scene emerged and memes started pouring out.

Pakistanis know how to make dramas, play cricket, and rule the meme world. Our drama creators also never miss an opportunity to provide content for additional memes to our memers. On our list, we have gems like Shiza Fiza and Danish speaking our flatlining. Habs is the latest to join the party, with Zoya’s ketchup trending on social media.

Yes, Zoya is upset, and we know she didn’t even eat any ketchup with her pizza.

The real love story came out of that ketchup that Zoya did not eat, rather than the leading lady Ayesha aka Ushna Shah or the leading man Basit aka Feroze Khan. Here is the viral scene that has sparked outrage on the internet:

After the ketchup romance became public, memes began to flood the internet, with Ketchup actually trending at the top of Twitter. People seem to prefer Zoya’s ketchup romance to Ayesha and Basit’s confused one. The internet’s take on ketchup is as follows:

