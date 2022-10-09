“The Lincoln Lawyer”, becomes biggest TV debuts in 2022

The Lincoln Lawyer became one of the biggest TV debuts.

The Lincoln Lawyer, a Netflix series, became one of the biggest TV debuts in 2022 after cracking the top 10 list and being renewed for a second season.

On May 13, 2022, The Lincoln Lawyer premiered globally on Netflix, 18 months after Netflix acquired it from ViacomCBS (now Paramount).

The series has a stunning 80% audience score on IMDb, a 7.7 rating on IMDb, and is certified fresh on RottenTomatoes with a 75% score. The series was renewed as a result of everything put together.

What’s on Netflix reports that the return of the show was announced on June 14, 2022. Additionally, the streamer issued a statement, “LA’s finest lawyer is back. The Lincoln Lawyer will return for Season 2 on Netflix.”

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Mickey Haller), Neve Campbell (Maggie McPherson), Becki Newton (Lorna), Jazz Raycole (Izzy), and Angus Sampson (Cisco) are among the actors who will reprise their roles.

Ted Humphrey will work with Queen of the South star Dailyn Rodriguez as a co-showrunner.

It has been reported that the series will resume filming in sunny Los Angeles on October 31st, 2022.

Due to the production schedule covering multiple holidays, it is anticipated to be longer than that of season 1. Consequently, season 2’s filming will wrap up by March 23rd, 2023.

The Fifth Witness of the book series will serve as the basis for the television series, which is anticipated to debut by the summer or fall of 2023.

