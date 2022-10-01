Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Latest
  • Tiger falls from tree after monkey’s hilarious mind game
Tiger falls from tree after monkey’s hilarious mind game

Tiger falls from tree after monkey’s hilarious mind game

Articles
Advertisement
Tiger falls from tree after monkey’s hilarious mind game

Tiger falls from tree after monkey’s hilarious mind game

Advertisement
  • A tiger’s attempt to hunt a cunning monkey on a tree has gone viral on social media.
  • The video has over 174,000 views and 8,300 likes.
  • The monkey deceived the tiger and swung on branches atop the tree while the tiger lay on the ground.
Advertisement

A captivating video of a tiger hunting a monkey has gone viral on social media. The tiger’s attempt to hunt a cunning monkey on a tree failed terribly. A tiger can be seen on top of a medium-sized tree in the viral footage. The tiger is in an attack position atop some light branches, while the monkey clings to a branch below it. However, monkeys inhabit the trees and tigers are not adept tree climbers.

The monkey is then observed devising a plan to find an escape route while fooling the tiger into believing he can capture him. As the tiger creeps slowly but not stealthily towards the monkey, the monkey acts as if he is falling or that the tiger is hunting him down. However, the monkey deceived the tiger and swung on branches atop the tree while the tiger lay on the ground, acting as if nothing had happened.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan tweeted the video on Twitter with the caption “Haalat ka’shikaar’.” The video has over 174,000 views and 8,300 likes. The Twitterati found the video depicting the tiger receiving his own medicine amusing.

Take a look at the video below:

Also Read

Viral Video: Tiger disturbs Tigress’ nap, learns life lesson
Viral Video: Tiger disturbs Tigress’ nap, learns life lesson

Video shows a young boy looking at a tiger enclosure and getting...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Noida-based researcher uses AI to depict Delhi snow
Noida-based researcher uses AI to depict Delhi snow
Belgium recycles human hair to save the environment
Belgium recycles human hair to save the environment
Florida Ferris wheel breaks down with over 60 passengers
Florida Ferris wheel breaks down with over 60 passengers
Egypt man pulls 15,730 kg truck with teeth, sets world record
Egypt man pulls 15,730 kg truck with teeth, sets world record
Viral: Elderly man grooves to Boney M's Daddy Cool at wedding
Viral: Elderly man grooves to Boney M's Daddy Cool at wedding
Brain-Testing Picture Puzzle! 11-second hidden objects game
Brain-Testing Picture Puzzle! 11-second hidden objects game
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story