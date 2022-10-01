Tiger falls from tree after monkey’s hilarious mind game

A tiger’s attempt to hunt a cunning monkey on a tree has gone viral on social media.

The video has over 174,000 views and 8,300 likes.

The monkey deceived the tiger and swung on branches atop the tree while the tiger lay on the ground.

A captivating video of a tiger hunting a monkey has gone viral on social media. The tiger’s attempt to hunt a cunning monkey on a tree failed terribly. A tiger can be seen on top of a medium-sized tree in the viral footage. The tiger is in an attack position atop some light branches, while the monkey clings to a branch below it. However, monkeys inhabit the trees and tigers are not adept tree climbers.

The monkey is then observed devising a plan to find an escape route while fooling the tiger into believing he can capture him. As the tiger creeps slowly but not stealthily towards the monkey, the monkey acts as if he is falling or that the tiger is hunting him down. However, the monkey deceived the tiger and swung on branches atop the tree while the tiger lay on the ground, acting as if nothing had happened.

IAS officer Awanish Sharan tweeted the video on Twitter with the caption “Haalat ka’shikaar’.” The video has over 174,000 views and 8,300 likes. The Twitterati found the video depicting the tiger receiving his own medicine amusing.

Take a look at the video below:

