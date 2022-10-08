Advertisement
Tom Cruise is shooting his next picture in space

  • The Mission Impossible actor will reportedly perform some out-of-this-world stunts.
  • Space X and NASA will work together to make the vision a reality.
  • He’ll be the first person from the general public to conduct a space walk.
For his upcoming film, Tom Cruise will do anything, including a spacewalk.

The Mission Impossible actor will reportedly perform some out-of-this-world stunts and a spacewalk for his upcoming movie, according to sources.

Dame Donna Langley, chairwoman of Universal, said to the media that “Tom and I are working on a fantastic idea that does include him launching himself to the International Space Station.

And maybe he’ll be the first person from the general public to conduct a space walk outside of the International Space Station.”

“He will play a down-on-his-luck guy who finds himself in the situation of being the only person who could save Earth,” she teased about Cruise’s part in the upcoming, well guarded film.

NASA and Elon Musk’s Space X will work together to make the studio’s vision a reality.

