Tri-Series: Naseem Shah fit, Mohammad Hasnain on complete rest

The two young pacers for Pakistan contracted a virus.

Naseem works on his net session by himself.

Naseem Shah, the pacer’s condition has reportedly improved, while Mohammad Hasnain is completely resting, according to reports Sunday morning.

In the two games Men in Green have played so far in the present tri-nation series in New Zealand, the two bowlers were diagnosed with a viral virus and were unable to participate.

According to sources, Naseem took part in the net session both today (Sunday) and yesterday without any other players present in accordance with COVID-19 safety rules. The pacer just made a full recovery from the coronavirus.

The Green Shirts, meanwhile, are skipping practise today in order to recover. Tomorrow (Monday), they will have a practise session before facing the Kiwis on Tuesday.

Pakistan defeated the hosts in the match on Saturday, giving them their second tri-series victory. On October 7, Pakistan beat Bangladesh in the first game of the series.

The three teams are taking part in a competition that is taking place in Christchurch for a week. It is being used by each team to get ready for the T20 World Cup, which begins later this month in Australia.