Twitteratti divided on chocolate bar that comes in small to large size

Images of a chocolate bar were uploaded on Twitter by a user going by the moniker Goated Takes.

In a click, we could make out a chocolate bar bearing a particular brand name and bits of varying sizes.

Similar to the labels on t-shirt sizes, each item has a label attached to it.

While chocolate may just be another treat to some, for others, it acts as a potent mood enhancer. When we’re feeling depressed or just want a quick nibble of something wonderful, a bar of chocolate is the ideal cure. But occasionally, that hurdle could be a little too high for us to clear. What transpires then if you wish to cut your chocolate into specific pieces? In contrast to the usual bite-sized servings, this chocolate bar offers consumers something special.

Take a look at the chocolate bar here:

this is such a brilliant idea im in love pic.twitter.com/gLsjLKJ0P7 Advertisement — goated takes™ (@awtitty) October 25, 2022

This Tweet was shared just a few days ago, since then, it has been liked 3000 times, and several users have different opinions on it. One person in the comments wrote, “This is genius. Need to meet the creator.” Another person said, “XS for me.. this looks good.” Someone else added, “This looks good.”

In contrast to these comments, one person said, “Just build the entire bar with smaller pieces, and I can have multiple pieces when I crave more. So fugazi and unneeded innovation. ” Another person wrote, “See, despite the size of my cravings, I’ll eat the entire bar.”