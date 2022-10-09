Two charged, after man died on street in Glasgow

Advertisement
  • Kevin John Kennedy was discovered on Cornwall Street South in Kinning Park with serious injuries.
  • Two men aged 23 and 28 have been detained and charged in connection with the death.
  • They are scheduled to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.
A man was found dead on a street in Glasgow, and two other males have been detained and charged in connection with the death.

Around 23:30 on Wednesday night, Kevin John Kennedy was discovered on Cornwall Street South in Kinning Park with serious injuries.

After being transported to the city’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, he was found to be unresponsive.

Detectives from the Police Scotland have initiated a murder investigation and have requested assistance from the general public.

Since then, two men aged 23 and 28 have been taken into custody, and they are scheduled to make an appearance in the Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Det. Ch. Insp. Peter Sharp shared the following statement: “During this sad time, our thoughts are with Kevin’s family, and we will continue to support them.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance and support during our inquiries.”

