Edition: English
Edition: English

THATTA: At least two were killed and 19 others injured in a road accident on Thatta-Karachi National Highway on Sunday.

According to the details, two persons were killed and 19 injured in the accident of motorcycle riding pilgrims going to Dargah Sakhi Dataar on the Thatta-Karachi National Highway.

The rescue officials said that those who died in the accident have been identified as Sahil Ghori, a resident of Gharo, and Abdul Razzaq Jokhio, a resident of Karachi.

The rescue officials further said that a large number of young people from Karachi were going Dargah Sakhi Dataar on on motorbikes when a terrible road accident occurred. The accidents happened due to over speed.

The injured were moved to nearby hospital.

It should be noted that the traffic police on the national highway seem unable to control the traffic and overspeeding vehicle drivers.

Nine including 8 children die in roof collapse in Chilas
Nine including 8 children die in roof collapse in Chilas

Unfortunate incident occurred in the Nine including where the roof of a...

 

CHILAS: As many as nine of the family were killed when the roof of a house collapsed in the Chilas area of Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the details, the unfortunate incident occurred in the Bonar Das area of Chilas where the roof of a house collapsed due to which nine persons of a family including a mother and eight children died.

