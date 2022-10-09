Two security officers were killed, in Iran protests

Basij paramilitary militia member was “shot dead by rioters” at one of the protest sites in Tehran.

At least 20 IRGC, Basij, and police officers have been killed in three weeks of protests.

At least 185 people, including at least 19 children, have died in Iran’s protests.

Two people in Iran’s security forces have been killed in ongoing protests against the government, State media said

Videos shared on social media show that students and schoolgirls from all over the country are joining the protests.

Since protests began last month after the death of a young woman in police custody, dozens of people have been killed.

In Tehran, the morality police took Mahsa Amini into custody because they said she didn’t cover her hair properly.

The Iranian Kurd woman, who was 22, died in jail on September 16, three days after she was arrested.

The official website of the Basij group, says that one member of the Basij paramilitary militia was “shot dead by rioters” at one of the protest sites in Tehran.

Iranian media say that a member of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) was also killed during protests on Saturday in Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan province.

The media say that at least 20 IRGC, Basij, and police officers have been killed in the three weeks of protests.

There were protests all over the country over the weekend, including in Tehran and Sanandaj.

“Tear gas was used to break up crowds in dozens of places in Tehran,” the official news agency Irna said. It also said that the protesters had “chanted slogans, set fire to and damaged public property, such as a police booth and trash cans.”

The agency said that in similar protests in other cities, people threw Molotov cocktails at mosques, Basij centres, and imams’ offices.

Annalena Baerbock, Germany’s Foreign Minister, has called for tough measures to be taken against anyone who cracks down on the protests.

She said that people who “beat up women and girls on the street” are on the wrong side of history. She also said that she would make sure the EU banned the people responsible from entering the EU and froze their assets.

And in Norway, the Iran Human Rights group said that since the unrest started, 185 people had died.

“At least 185 people, including at least 19 children, have died in Iran’s protests, which are happening all over the country. Half of all the deaths were in the province of Sistan and Baluchistan, which had the most killings “it said on Saturday.

On Saturday night, people who didn’t like the government broke into state television.

A news bulletin showed pictures of the country’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with a target on his head, along with captions asking people to join the protests.

Also on Saturday, it was said that female students at al-Zahra University in Tehran yelled “get lost” when President Ebrahim Raisi went there.

