Two soldiers martyred in military convoy attack near Peshawar

RAWALPINDI: Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred after terrorists fired on a military convoy in Hassan Khel area of Peshawar district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the terrorists fired on a military convoy near Peshawar. It added that security forces initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged with the terrorists. As a result, three terrorists were killed while weapons and ammunition was recovered from their possession.

During the intense exchange of fire, two soldiers Lance Naik Muhammad Panah of the Pakistan Army, aged 30, resident of Jaffarabad District, and Sepoy Shamas Ullah of Frontier Constabulary, aged 36, resident of South Waziristan District having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

The military press wing said the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces. It added that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Earlier today, at least four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security troops in the general area of Tank district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to the ISPR, security forces observed and engaged the terrorists. Security forces also recovered arms and ammunition from those killed.

The killed terrorists were involved in targeted killing, kidnapping, and extortion in the area, according to the military’s media wing.

