Two terrorists killed in North Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two terrorists were killed on Sunday as security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation in Mir Ali area of North Waziristan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

It added two terrorists were killed in the exchange of fire. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from their possession.

The military’s press wing said the killed terrorists were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens.

Earlier this week on October 4, two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred after terrorists fired on a military convoy in Hassan Khel area near Peshawar.

The ISPR said the terrorists fired on a military convoy near Peshawar. It added that security forces initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged with the terrorists. As a result, three terrorists were killed while weapons and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

During the intense exchange of fire, two soldiers Lance Naik Muhammad Panah of the Pakistan Army, aged 30, resident of Jaffarabad District, and Sepoy Shamas Ullah of Frontier Constabulary, aged 36, resident of South Waziristan District having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

The military press wing said the killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces. It added that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

In another incident, at least four terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security troops in the general area of Tank district.

According to the ISPR, security forces observed and engaged the terrorists. Security forces also recovered arms and ammunition from those killed.

The killed terrorists were involved in targeted killing, kidnapping, and extortion in the area, according to the military’s media wing.

