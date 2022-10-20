UAE, Russia foreign ministries discuss cooperation

Meetings between the foreign ministries of the UAE and Russia was held in Abu Dhabi.

The third round of political meetings between the foreign ministries of the UAE and Russia was held in Abu Dhabi, according to a report.

The meeting, which took place on Monday, was presided over by Mikhail Bogdanov, the Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

The two parties discussed important regional and global problems as well as cooperative collaboration between the UAE and Russia during the meeting.

Al-Sayegh stressed the deep relations between the UAE and Russia and emphasized the aim of both countries’ leaders to enhance cooperation to serve their common interests.

The UAE’s policy, he continued, is to continue to support peace and stability at the regional and international levels and to use every available means to encourage de-escalation.

Bogdanov complimented the close ties between the two nations and emphasised his nation’s intention to increase collaboration across the board.

