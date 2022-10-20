Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Latest
  • UAE, Russia foreign ministries discuss cooperation
UAE, Russia foreign ministries discuss cooperation

UAE, Russia foreign ministries discuss cooperation

Articles
Advertisement
UAE, Russia foreign ministries discuss cooperation

UAE, Russia foreign ministries discuss cooperation

Advertisement
  • Meetings between the foreign ministries of the UAE and Russia was held in Abu Dhabi.
  • The meeting, which took place on Monday.
  • The two parties discussed important regional and global problems.
Advertisement

The third round of political meetings between the foreign ministries of the UAE and Russia was held in Abu Dhabi, according to a report.

The meeting, which took place on Monday, was presided over by Mikhail Bogdanov, the Special Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia.

The two parties discussed important regional and global problems as well as cooperative collaboration between the UAE and Russia during the meeting.

Al-Sayegh stressed the deep relations between the UAE and Russia and emphasized the aim of both countries’ leaders to enhance cooperation to serve their common interests.

The UAE’s policy, he continued, is to continue to support peace and stability at the regional and international levels and to use every available means to encourage de-escalation.

Bogdanov complimented the close ties between the two nations and emphasised his nation’s intention to increase collaboration across the board.

Advertisement

Also Read

Gold Rate in UAE today on, 20 Oct 2022
Gold Rate in UAE today on, 20 Oct 2022

Today Gold rates in AED (U.A.E Dirham) is AED 116,400 for 10...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Russia-Ukraine News, UAE News, World News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
When will Ramazan 2023 commence in Pakistan?
Reports: Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
Reports: Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine
North Korea issues a weather advisory for
North Korea issues a weather advisory for "severe cold"
The US and its allies urge Ukraine to alter its military strategy
The US and its allies urge Ukraine to alter its military strategy
US officials reveals they are planning to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine
US officials reveals they are planning to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Quran desecration in Sweden: Over 1.5 billion Muslims are hurt
Quran desecration in Sweden: Over 1.5 billion Muslims are hurt
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story