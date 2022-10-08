Umer Aalam discussed the most beautiful moment of Tamasha’s

The Pakistani version of Big Boss is titled Tamasha and it aired on Digital. Considering the show’s huge popularity over the years, Pakistan finally decided to create its own version. The show was well-liked and received high ratings. Some of the contestants were able to win the hearts and support of the audience despite the best efforts of everybody. Umer Aalam is a participant who not only won hearts but also won the competition. Umer received a great deal of support on social media, and people cheered for him throughout.

Umer Aalam revealed the most wonderful moment of his Tamasha adventure while on Fuchsia. The finest moment for him was when he returned to the show and Aadi was waiting there, crying for him. He had a great time in the house and produced excellent equations, but the best moment for him was when Aadi was standing there, crying for him. That is when he realised he had made a fantastic friend.

