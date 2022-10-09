The UN military advisor offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims and assured full support to the flood victims of Pakistan.

RAWALPINDI: According to the media wing of Pakistan armed forces, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), United Nation’s (UN) Military Advisor to Secretary General, General Birame Diop (Senegal) has expressed his grief over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in Pakistan due to climate changes.

The UN military advisor offered sincere condolence to the families of the victims and assured full support to the flood victims.

He said this in a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who called on Birame Diop during an official visit to United States (US).

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including natural disaster caused by flood across the country came under discussion. The army chief appreciated the role of the office of UN military advisor in promoting UN core values and their response during crises.

The UN dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s contribution in UN peacekeeping missions and extraordinary achievements in counter terrorism.

On October 7, General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said that Pakistan wanted good and independent relations with every country, including the US and China.

He had said this while addressing the members of a think tank, who had met him at the Pakistani ambassador’s residence in Washington on the last day of his almost week-long visit to the US.

The COAS had lauded that Pakistan was not hyphenated with any other country anymore and its relations with other countries stood on their own.

Talking about the Kashmir issue, Gen Bajwa had stressed early resolution of the problem, leading to better neighbourly relations with one another but the August 2019 decision of the Modi government has altered the circumstances.

The army chief was of the view that the world should engage with the Taliban in Afghanistan at some level, stressing that all stakeholders had to work together to deal with the challenges.