Urooj Mumtaz praises Pakistani Women’s team performance.

Urooj Mumtaz praises the Pakistani Women’s team performance. Nida Dar’s contribution to Pakistan’s team’s 13-run victory over India in the Asia Cup match earned appreciation from the former captain and top selector.

India was bowled out for 124 while chasing a target of 138. Dar scored 56 off 37 and grabbed two wickets while allowing only 24 runs to be scored.

Urooj praised the Pakistani team’s performance in an interview, calling it a fantastic comeback for the girls in green after their defeat by Thailand.

Everyone was unhappy when we lost to Thailand earlier, but this victory is excellent because of the girls’ remarkable turnaround, she remarked.

Urooj praised Dar’s performance and added that her T20 innings were a masterclass, aiding Pakistan in posting a total that can be held. She claimed that it is crucial to constantly have positive results on the scoreboard when setting goals.

“When Dar formed a partnership with captain Bisma Maroof, Pakistan was in a terrible situation and struggling with 33/3. Additionally, Urooj said that she “played her strokes and hammered the ball to boundaries.”

The former skipper declared, “We need to play some fearless cricket.”

Urooj further emphasized that Pakistan’s team selection for the match was ideal and that having Sadia Iqbal on the roster was crucial for the group.

The former skipper, who has also participated in 38 World Twenty20 Internationals and nine World Twenty20 Internationals for Pakistan, noted that spinners were also crucial to Pakistan’s victory.

Given the conditions, a 138-run target was always going to be challenging for India. However, our spinners performed admirably, and the control they maintained prevented India from being in a dominant position.

She said, “Even though Richa Gosh tried to knock a few balls and put India close, we had enough runs on board with us to defend.

She stated that Pakistan should keep up its performance against India and that there may be a great potential for Pakistan to win the Asia Cup.

