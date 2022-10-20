Diwali Party organised by Kriti Sanon on Wednesday, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal attended

The famous people grinned and posed for the photographers who were present.

Varun Dhawan chose a silver and white ethnic costume for the event.

Kartik wore a white cultural suit to the party.

At the Diwali Party organised by Kriti Sanon on Wednesday, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Vicky Kaushal, Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Karan Johar, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, and many others were there.

Other attendees included Huma Qureshi, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Athiya Shetty, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi.

Vaani Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh, Tahira Kashyap, Aparshakti Khurana, Sunny Singh, Deepak Dobriyal, and Abhishek Banerjee were all visible in a number of paparazzi-posted images and videos.

Varun Dhawan chose a silver and white ethnic costume for the event, along with black shoes. Natasha wore heels with a cream-colored saree. Kartik wore a white cultural suit to the party, while Vicky Kaushal chose for blue and white ethnic attire. As he posed for pictures with Neha and Angad, Karan was seen wearing a black and white attire.

