Vikram Vedha drops again on Day 7

According to Indian source’s reporting, the recently released film starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, Vikram Vedha, slowed down significantly

Downfall occurred on its seventh day at the box office

After enjoying pretty good business on its sixth day there

Advertisement

It has been reported that the movie grossed INR 3 crore on the seventh day of its theatrical distribution, which is significantly less than the INR 7 crore it made on the sixth day of its release. After a week of being released in theatres, the movie has raked in a total of 58.3 crore Indian Rupees (INR) through ticket sales.

The film industry had extremely high hopes for Vikram Vedha; unfortunately, the movie has not met those expectations at the box office.

Also Read Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan reveals his dream role Saif Ali Khan, who was most recently seen in the movie Vikram...

The successful Tamil movie Vikram Vedha, which starred R Madhavan, will soon be remade in Hindi as the Vikram Vedha adaption, and it is scheduled to make its debut in theatres on September 30, 2022. Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan play the key parts in the movie, which was directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and starred in by those two actors. Additional notable actors who appear in the movie are Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, and Sharib Hashmi.