Viral: 6-Foot-Long python spotted crawling in graveyard

Locals who chance to be at the Quadri Chaman graveyard Falaknuma in Hyderabad captured footage.

The footage of the enormous snake slithering across the cemetery at night has horrified internet users.

Residents have requested that the forest department relocate the venomous python.

Advertisement

A video of a 6-foot-long python creeping through a cemetery has gone viral on social media. Locals who happen to be at the Quadri Chaman graveyard Falaknuma in Hyderabad captured footage of the serpent.

The footage of the enormous snake slithering across the cemetery at night has horrified internet users. Residents have requested that the forest department discover and relocate the venomous python since several children visit the cemetery on Fridays and for other activities to obtain tamarind.

Siasat Daily uploaded the video with the following caption, “A video of a python crawling around in a graveyard at Falaknuma has gone viral on social media.”

Watch the video below:

A video of a python crawling around in a graveyard at Falaknuma has gone viral on social media. https://t.co/YoF1LGKs6U #Hyderabad #ViralVideo pic.twitter.com/URp3SDlNUE Advertisement — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 5, 2022

Also Read Crocodile battles Python, then sneak-attacks Pythons feed on young saltwater and crocodiles on freshwater. Adult anacondas can,...