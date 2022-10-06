Advertisement
Viral: 6-Foot-Long python spotted crawling in graveyard

  • Locals who chance to be at the Quadri Chaman graveyard Falaknuma in Hyderabad captured footage.
  • The footage of the enormous snake slithering across the cemetery at night has horrified internet users.
  • Residents have requested that the forest department relocate the venomous python.
A video of a 6-foot-long python creeping through a cemetery has gone viral on social media. Locals who happen to be at the Quadri Chaman graveyard Falaknuma in Hyderabad captured footage of the serpent.

The footage of the enormous snake slithering across the cemetery at night has horrified internet users. Residents have requested that the forest department discover and relocate the venomous python since several children visit the cemetery on Fridays and for other activities to obtain tamarind.

Siasat Daily uploaded the video with the following caption, “A video of a python crawling around in a graveyard at Falaknuma has gone viral on social media.”

Watch the video below:

