Viral Video: Crocodile attacks deer drinking from river

You will be astonished by how fascinating and amusing nature can be once you begin observing animals and how they hunt. The hunts of apex predators, such as crocodiles, are always fascinating to observe because they include numerous twists and turns and are not always successful.

A crocodile was captured on camera attempting to be cunning while hunting a deer, but his efforts were unsuccessful. The Instagram user “wildlifeanimall” uploaded the video. It has received a large number of views and likes. In the video, a deer is drinking happily from a river when an alligator conducts a surprise attack so the deer does not see him.

Nonetheless, the deer detected the crocodile prior to seeing it. In the instant that the crocodile leaped out of the water to seize the deer with his formidable jaws, the deer retreated. In this case, jumping would be an understatement, as the deer nearly flew away. The abrupt onslaught of the crocodile frightened him so much that it appeared as if the unfortunate deer’s soul had left his body.

Take a look:

While the crocodile was trying to surprise the deer with his next move, the deer’s reply was the most surprising aspect of the film. Netizens were astonished after viewing the video and stated they were unaware that deer could fly.

