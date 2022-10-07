Advertisement
Viral Video: Wagon passengers let dog sleep on their seats

Viral Video: Wagon passengers let dog sleep on their seats

Viral Video: Wagon passengers let dog sleep on their seats
  • The video shows a dog sitting in both unoccupied seats of a waggon that is otherwise full of passengers.
  • Nobody bothered to move the dog when it was in the way of other passengers.
  • The video has gone viral on social media and has been viewed more than 27,000 times.
Do you enjoy watching movies of adorable animals? In that scenario, you must make every effort to ensure that you are present for this opportunity. A video that has gone popular on social media shows a dog sitting in both unoccupied seats of a wagon that is otherwise full of passengers.

Even though there were people standing around waiting for seats, nobody bothered to relocate the sleeping dog when it was in the way. Stefano S Magi is the one who uploaded the video to Twitter and circulated it. It currently has more than 27,000 views.

The video, which has now gone viral, shows a number of passengers standing while others are seated in what appears to be a busy metro. Some of the passengers are seated. However, nobody woke up the sleeping dog that was occupying two seats in the car that was otherwise unoccupied. The thoughtful action taken by the passengers is certain to warm your heart.

Check out the video by clicking here:

Emojis depicting hearts and people in love can be found in abundance in the comments area.

See comments below:

