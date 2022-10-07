Viral Video: Wagon passengers let dog sleep on their seats

The video shows a dog sitting in both unoccupied seats of a waggon that is otherwise full of passengers.

Nobody bothered to move the dog when it was in the way of other passengers.

The video has gone viral on social media and has been viewed more than 27,000 times.

Although the wagon was crowded and he was occupying 2 seats, nobody disturbed his rest❣️
📹via Karen Olave

— Stefano S. Magi (@myworld2121) October 5, 2022

