Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & full specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & full specs

Vivo Y20

Advertisement
  • The Vivo Y20 is powered by the popular Snapdragon 460 processor.
  • It has 4 GB of RAM built-in, and a 6.51-inch, 720x1600px screen.
  • A 5000mAh battery powers this smartphone.
Advertisement

The Vivo Y20 can now be bought in stores. There is a lot of RAM, and the specs are good for a mid-range phone.

The new Vivo Y20 is powered by the popular Snapdragon 460 processor, which is usually found in simple entry-level smartphones.

The Vivo Y20 is a good phone that costs a reasonable amount. People in Pakistan who didn’t have a lot of money were happy when Y20 came out. It has 4 GB of RAM built-in.

The Vivo Y20 will have a 6.51-inch, 720x1600px screen. A 5000mAh battery powers this smartphone.

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is  Rs. 26,999/-

Advertisement

Vivo Y20 specs

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIFuntouch OS 10.5
Dimensions164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursObsidian Black, Dawn White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Charging 10W

Also Read

Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo Reno 5 price in Pakistan & specs

The Reno 5 by Oppo has 128 gigabytes of storage space. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Redmi Note 8 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F17 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F17 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo V20 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo V20 price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story