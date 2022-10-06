Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Latest
  • Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan And Specification
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan And Specification

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan And Specification

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan And Specification

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan And Specification

Advertisement
  • Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999.
  • The price of Vivo in USD is $184.
  • Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Vivo products.
Advertisement

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999. Official dealers and warranty providers regulate the retail price of Vivo mobile products in official warranty.

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan

The Price of Vivo Y21 in Pakistan is Rs. 36,999. Price of Vivo in USD is $184.

Vivo Y21 detailed specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDiamond Glow, Midnight Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyLCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes
Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & features
Vivo S1 price in Pakistan & features

The Vivo S1 4GB has less built-in storage than its predecessor, but...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone 6 price in Pakistan and features
iPhone 6 price in Pakistan and features
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo f17 pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Oppo f17 pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story