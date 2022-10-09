Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & full specifications

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & full specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan & full specifications

Vivo Y33s

Advertisement
  • The Vivo Y33s will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • The device has an Octa-Core processor and a Mali-G52 GPU.
  • It has a screen of 6.5 inches and a 1080 x 2400 resolution.
Advertisement

The Vivo Y33s is now available on the market. Vivo will make a new smartphone in the Y-series line.

The Vivo Y33s will be the first phone made by the company. It will be a mid-range phone.

The Helio G80 CPU, which is the most powerful chipset on the market right now, will run the new phone.

The device has an Octa-Core processor and a Mali-G52 GPU.

The screen on the Vivo Y33s is 6.5 inches and has a 1080 x 2400 resolution. The phone will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Vivo Y33s price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 49,999/-

Vivo Y33s specs

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursMirror Black, Midday Dream
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G80 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyCapacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~406 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+4GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected] (unconfirmed), [email protected]gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W, Reverse charging
Advertisement

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & full specs
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & full specs

Samsung has released the Galaxy A71. The Snapdragon 730 will power the...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Smart 6 price in Pakistan & features
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specs
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & special features
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo F19 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story