Watch: Polar bear walking across an ice sheet has gone viral

The latest life lesson to come from the Internet is a video of a polar bear walking across an ice sheet. This video is different because the polar bear doesn’t walk on all fours. Instead, it lies down and slides on the ice sheet with its front limbs.

“How to navigate through ice sheet without breaking it – ditto for life. Life lesson from a polar bear,” The twitter user posted a video on Twitter with the caption.

How to navigate through ice sheet without breaking it – ditto for life 😊 Life lesson from a Polar bear #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/kBmaD9GLr3 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) October 14, 2022

People on the platform said some really interesting things about it. Many people talked about how the polar bear avoided breaking the ice sheet by sliding instead of walking.

“Pura scientific funda lagaya hain polar bear ne. “When the bear is standing, its weight is concentrated in a small area, but when it is lying down flat, its weight is spread out over an area equal to the surface area of its body,” one user said.

Another person wrote, “They are smarter than us when it comes to taking care of daily tasks in order to stay alive. We might only be good for the world of things.”

