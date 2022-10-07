Yumna Zaidi amazes fans with a fun video while eating Gol Gappay

Watch: Yumna Zaidi’s latest dance video goes viral
Yumna Zaidi, Pakistan’s sweetheart, is a stellar performer. Yumna has left the...
The principal roles in an upcoming drama serial produced by 7th Sky entertainment have been cast, and filming has already started for Lollywood actresses Yumna Zaidi and the dashing actor Wahaj Ali.
In her most recent Instagram post, the Pyar ke Sadqay actress praised her co-star Wahaj and revealed what happens behind the scenes during drama production.
The two can be seen in the video eating and sharing Gol Gappay during a break from shooting. The on-screen duo also shared the screen in the drama Dil Na Umeed Toh Nahi.
Yumna Zaidi is currently receiving appreciation for her efforts after appearing in the most recent episode of Bakhtawar. The actress has received positive reviews for her performance as the unorthodox female protagonist in a dual role.
