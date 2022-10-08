Advertisement
  Weather update: Temperature to remain hot, dry today in Karachi
  • The temperature in Karachi is to be hot and dry today
  • The mercury is expected to touch 38 degrees Celsius
  • Sea winds are still suspended in the city
KARACHI: The temperature in the metropolitan city is to be hot and dry today and the mercury is expected to touch 38 degrees Celsius.

Sea winds are still suspended in the city and a minimum temperature of 27.5 degree Celsius and a maximum temperature of 38 degrees Celsius are expected to be recorded during this period.

The wind is currently blowing from the northwest direction at a speed of 16 km per hour. The meteorological department further says that the forecast will remain clear today, but there is no chance of rain.

Also Read

Dengue Update: Balochistan reports 62 more cases
Dengue Update: Balochistan reports 62 more cases

QUETTA: The number of dengue cases continues to surge across Balochistan as...

