Welfare state can only be achieved under teachings of Quran, Holy Prophet (PBUH): PM

PM Shehbaz Sharif urged Muslims to follow Quranic teachings, principles of Seerah (PBUH)

He said the teachings can transform the country into a welfare state

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) established a true welfare state in Madinah

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the country can only be transformed into a welfare state on the pattern of Riyasat-e-Madinah by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Addressing a Seerat-un-Nabi conference in Lahore on Sunday, the prime minister said Pakistan was achieved after great sacrifices. He stressed on rejuvenating the spirit of ‘faith, unity and discipline’ to steer the country out of the present-day challenges.

He observed that a welfare governance system could only be achieved under the Quranic teachings and principles of Seerah (PBUH).

The prime minister said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) came to this world at a time when the Arab society was witnessing inhumane rites and rituals and committing sin and crime was considered a sign of bravery.

He said Holy Prophet (PBUH) was a blessing for the entire humanity and guiding light for those segments of society that had been lying low.

Prior to his prophethood, the Holy Prophet (PBUH) was entitled as ‘Sadiq and Amin’, due to the qualities of his character. He was an embodiment of love, affection, kindness and virtue. The Prophet (PBUH) used to forgive even the worst enemies, the prime minister said.

He further said Holy Prophet (PBUH) overcame all the hurdles and problems that were created in the path of righteousness, but never uttered words against his bloodthirsty enemies.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) established a true welfare state with a united charter in which the rights of the non-Muslims were protected and religious freedom was ensured for all.

He said the two treaties proved as historic milestone in the history of mankind, including Charter of Madina and Treaty of Hudaibiya. He said that orphans, widows and destitute persons were looked after and no one slept with empty stomach in the state of Madinah.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said state of Madinah ended the economic woes of the people and there was a time when no one was left in Madina to get Zakat due to economic prosperity.

The nation is celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi with traditional zeal and fervour with a renewed pledge to transform their lives in line with the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Special prayers were offered in mosques for upholding and flourishing of Islam and unity, solidarity, progress, and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

A number of processions, seminars and conferences were organized across the country to mark the occasion. Streets, roads, markets and buildings have been beautifully decorated and illuminated.

