Edition: English
WhatsApp starts charging businesses for subscriptions

Articles
WhatsApp starts charging businesses for subscriptions

  • The premium subscription service for WhatsApp hasn’t gone live yet, and only beta users can access it.
  • This means that most of the paid features won’t be very useful for the average user.
  • We don’t know how much the new subscription service will cost or when it will be available.
The premium subscription service for WhatsApp hasn’t gone live yet, and only beta users can use it. This means that only people who are part of the WhatsApp beta programme can get access to the Premium menu, which is where all the extra features are.

WABetainfo says that the premium subscription will be designed for businesses. This means that most of the paid features won’t be very useful for the average user.

Supposedly, if you pay for a premium account, you get a contact link to your WhatsApp that you can change every three months.

It’s meant to make it easier for people to find a business without having to type in a phone number. Users of Telegram can also share a direct link to contact other users.

In the paid version of the app, up to 10 devices can connect to the same account at the same time.

So, employees can connect to the business account and take care of it. Lastly, a video call can have up to 32 people on it.

Since the feature is still in beta, WhatsApp hasn’t made an official statement or announcement.

This means that we don’t know how much the new subscription service will cost or when it will be available.

