Who could replace Liz Truss as prime minister?

Liz Truss’s resignation announcement, a new leadership election will be held to choose the next Conservative leader.

By the end of the next week, the competition to replace her should be over.

Although no one has formally declared their intention to run, here are some prospective contenders.

Advertisement

Due to Liz Truss’s resignation announcement, a new leadership election will be held to choose the next Conservative leader and Prime minister.

By the end of the next week, the competition to replace her should be over. Although no one has formally declared their intention to run, here are some prospective contenders.

Rishi Sunak, who received the most Conservative MP support, and Ms. Truss reached the final two this summer to replace Boris Johnson.

He warned that his rival’s tax measures would hurt the economy, but party members didn’t listen and he lost by 21,000 votes.

Richmond, North Yorkshire, MP Mr. Sunak was elected in 2015. By February 2020, he was chancellor.

With only a week to choose a new leader, many of the candidates are likely to be familiar, especially the former prime minister.

Advertisement

He quickly had to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, spending huge amounts of money trying to keep the economy afloat during lockdown.

Advertisement This didn’t come easily to a man who saw himself as a low tax and spend Conservative on the Thatcherite wing of the party but it did boost his popularity.

Advertisement However, his reputation was dented following a controversy over his wife’s tax affairs, and not long after that he received a fine for breaching lockdown rules.

After a ministerial and MP uprising, Boris Johnson resigned in July. After months of disputes over Downing Street lockdown parties and other issues.

The Privileges Committee is investigating whether the Uxbridge MP hindered the Commons by telling MPs that lockdown rules were followed at No 10. He and others received Covid fines.

He still has Parliamentary and party allies. Nadine Dorries, a longtime supporter, believes he should return because the British public gave him a mandate in 2019.

Advertisement

A naval reservist and former armed forces minister under David Cameron, Penny Mordaunt became the UK’s first female defence secretary in 2019.

Also Read Liz Truss, Prime Minister of the UK, resigns after six weeks After 45 turbulent days as prime minister, Liz Truss resigned. After Tory...

She was most known outside Westminster for her charity diving on ITV’s Splash!

Ms. Mordaunt, who has represented Portsmouth North since 2010, was the Conservative Party’s youth wing leader and William Hague’s press secretary.

In the last Conservative leadership campaign, she had considerable support from MPs but fell short of the final two.

After supporting Ms. Truss, she became House of Commons leader and Lord President of the Privy Council, presiding over the new king’s Accession Council.

Advertisement

MPs generally trust the defense secretary, unlike many other top Tories.

Since the UK early decided to arm and train Kyiv, Mr. Wallace has garnered more attention.

Mr. Wallace supported Boris Johnson and received a cabinet role in 2019 despite opposing Brexit.

He prevented an IRA bomb assault on British soldiers while serving in Germany, Cyprus, Belize, and Northern Ireland before becoming a politician.

After Mr. Johnson resigned, Mr. Wallace was leading Conservative Home surveys, but he supported Ms. Truss instead, calling her “genuine”.