Woman dies of dengue fever in Karachi

Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department confirmed the death of a female in District Central due to dengue fever and death was reported in a private hospital in Karachi.

A total 42 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in Sindh so far out of which 38 were reported in Karachi.

At least 337 more tested positive for dengue across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of which 268 were reported in the Karachi

KARACHI: Dengue fever has claimed the life of a woman in Karachi in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll from this mosquito-borne disease to 42 in Sindh province.

The Vector-Borne Diseases (VBD) Department of Directorate General Health Services Sindh confirmed the death of a female in District Central due to dengue fever and death was reported in a private hospital in Karachi. A total of 42 people lost their lives due to dengue-related complications in Sindh so far out of which 38 were reported in Karachi.

Out of the total deaths, 18 were registered in Karachi Central, 10 in Karachi East, three each in Karachi South and Korangi, two each in Karachi West and Malir while one each in Hyderabad, Umerkot, Dadu, and Sanghar.

337 test positive for dengue fever

At least 337 more tested positive for dengue across the Sindh province in the last 24 hours out of which 268 were reported in the Karachi division alone.

In 2022, a total of 12,284 dengue cases throughout the province out of them 10,177 were registered in Karachi from January 01 to October 06, 2022.

A total of 2,130 dengue cases emerged all over Sindh in October out of which 1,697 were detected in Karachi.

This year, the majority of cases were reported in Karachi East 3,354 this year so far followed by Karachi Central 2,341, Karachi South 1,496, Korangi 1,608, Malir 685, and Hyderabad 1,074.

The symptoms of dengue fever begin three to fourteen days after infection and may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle, and joint pains, eye pain, and bone pain. It can also be associated with characteristic skin rash. In the worst condition, there could be bleeding from the gums, nose, mouth, ears, and other parts of the body.