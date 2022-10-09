Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Pad price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Xiaomi Redmi Pad

  • Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Pad tablet in India and Pakistan.
  • The 10-inch IPS LCD screen has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 1200 x 2000 resolution.
  • The tablet will have 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Xiaomi recently introduced the Redmi Pad in India and plans to do likewise in Pakistan. It is the first tablet from Xiaomi’s sub-brand.

This all-metal device has a flat bevelled bezel. The back and frame are made of aluminium.

The Redmi Pad’s 10.61-inch IPS LCD screen has a 90Hz refresh rate.

The right side of the screen has the front camera. It has a 1200 x 2000 resolution, a 15:9 aspect ratio, and 400 nits of brightness.

The 7.1mm-thick Redmi Pad weighs 465 grammes. The tablet features an 8,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging. However, a 22.5W charger is included.

The Redmi Pad will have 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Pad price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi Pad expected price in Pakistan is Rs. 57,499/-

Xiaomi Redmi Pad specs

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIUI 13
Dimensions250.5 x 158.1 x 7.1 mm
Weight465 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursGraphite Gray, Moonlight Silver, Mint Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: N/A
SIM2: N/A
3G BandN/A
4G BandN/A
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUAdreno 640
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size10.6 Inches
Resolution1200 x 2000 Pixels (~220 PPI)
ProtectionTo be confirmed
Extra Features90Hz, 400 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNo
CameraMain8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetooth5.3, A2DP, LE
GPSNo
Radio(not yet confirmed)
USBUSB Type-C port
NFCYes
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Aluminum frame, Document viewer, Photo video/editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 8000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W

