Zoya Akhtar posted a childhood photo with her brother Farhan, father Javed, and mother Honey Irani on Instagram.

Zoya Akhtar posted a childhood photo with her brother Farhan, father Javed, and mother Honey Irani on Instagram.

On Wednesday, Zoya Akhtar posted a black-and-white childhood photo on Instagram. The photo featured lyricist-father Javed Akhtar, actor-brother Farhan Akhtar, and actor-mother Honey Irani. October 14, Zoya turned 50. She directed Dil Dhadakne Do and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Sonam Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, and their fans reacted to the family photo.

Zoya and family smiled for the camera. Zoya wears a short-haired dress. Honey, her mother, sareed. Javed, her father, wore a shirt. He’s central. Farhan smiled with both hands under his chin.

Zoya added a red heart emoji. Sonam Kapoor commented, “What a lovely picture.” ““Too sweet (red heart emoji),” Hrithik Roshan said. “Adorable (smiling face with heart-eye emojis),” Shweta Bachchan wrote. Mrunal Thakur, Abhay Deol, Sanjay Kapoor, and Shibani Dandekar added heart emojis.

Zoya is Honey Irani’s daughter. Her brother Farhan Akhtar. He is a filmmaker and actor married to Shibani Dandekar.

Luck by Chance was Zoya’s 2009 Bollywood directorial debut. She curated Gully Boy with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and Dil Dhadakne Do with Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra. She directed Lust Stories, Made In Heaven, and Ghost Stories.

