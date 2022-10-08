Zoya’s ketchup trending all over social media

Pakistanis are adept at producing dramas, playing cricket, and dominating the arena of memes. Our dramatists also never miss an occasion to supply additional meme content to our makers. On our list, we have included treasures like Shiza Fiza and Danish speaking. The most recent participant is Habs with Zoya’s ketchup, which is hot on social media.

More than the leading lady Ayesha aka Ushna Shah or the leading man Basit as Feroze Khan, the ketchup that Zoya did not consume was the true love tale. Here is the viral video that has ignited the internet:

Following the emergence of ketchup romance, memes began to flood the Internet, and Ketchup became the top trending topic on Twitter. It appears that people enjoyed Zoya’s ketchup romance more than that of Ayesha and Basit.

