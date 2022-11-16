Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Latest
  • BISE Rawalpindi Inter 11th Class result 2022 | Rawalpindi board Inter result 1st Year
BISE Rawalpindi Inter 11th Class result 2022 | Rawalpindi board Inter result 1st Year

BISE Rawalpindi Inter 11th Class result 2022 | Rawalpindi board Inter result 1st Year

Articles
Advertisement
BISE Rawalpindi Inter 11th Class result 2022 | Rawalpindi board Inter result 1st Year
Advertisement

BISE Rawalpindi inter 11th Class result 2022 – the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi announced the 2nd year, 11th class result 2022. All students who appeared in the 11th grade exams can view their results online. Today, the 11th grade 2022 Rawalpindi board exam results may be viewed. All Educational Institutes and Schools are able to access the Rawalpindi board result 2022. The result can be checked on the board’s official website https://results.biserawalpindi.edu.pk/.

How to check BISE Rawalpindi 11th Class result 2022?

    • Advertisement
    • By roll number
    • By name
    • By SMS
    • By Gazette
    • Advertisement

How can I check BISE Rawalpindi 1st Year Result 2022 by Roll Number?

For the 11th grade examinations in 2022, each student has been allocated a unique roll number slip. The Rawalpindi Board 11th Result 2022 Roll Number can be viewed by all students. You can enter your roll number in the given empty box to obtain the whole 11th class result 2022 Rawalpindi Board card. Checking 11th grade Rawalpindi board results by Roll Number is possible. Today, the Rawalpindi board announced the 2nd year exam results.

How can I check the Rawalpindi Board 2022 result of class 11th by SMS?

Check your BISE Rawalpindi board 11th class result 2022 is to send your roll number by SMS from your mobile device. Send your Roll Number through SMS to 800296 to see your 11th grade results. Few students are aware of this simple approach for obtaining their complete Result 2022.

Advertisement

How can I check my Rawalpindi Board 2022 result of class 11th by name?

If you don’t know the roll number, you can look up the 11th class Result 2022 of Rawalpindi Board by Name. The official BISE Rawalpindi website address is https://results.biserawalpindi.edu.pk/. However, keep in mind that you may not be able to check your 11th result 2022 by name on the day of the announcement of the results. You can access them by your name the following day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
New timing for Karachi markets, malls, restaurants, marriage halls released
New timing for Karachi markets, malls, restaurants, marriage halls released
Shocking encounter between man and bear is enough to scare
Shocking encounter between man and bear is enough to scare
Iga Swiatek holds pristine record over Gauff to proceed to Dubai final
Iga Swiatek holds pristine record over Gauff to proceed to Dubai final
Did you know that Blake Lively was almost cast as Karen in Mean Girls?
Did you know that Blake Lively was almost cast as Karen in Mean Girls?
A defiant Andean bear escapes from a US zoo twice
A defiant Andean bear escapes from a US zoo twice
Nigerians vote in a heated presidential election
Nigerians vote in a heated presidential election
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story