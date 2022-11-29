CEC removes ECP spokesperson from his post

ECP spokesperson Haroon Sihinwari has been removed from his post,

ISLAMABAD: Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) spokesperson Haroon Shinwari has been removed from his post, BOL News reported.

The ECP spokesperson was dismissed after he made a statement on the dissolution of assemblies as announced by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja expressed his displeasure at the spokesperson for issuing the ‘premature’ statement.

CEC reprimanded the ECP spokesperson and rejected his explanation. He ordered to immediately remove him from his post. The Chief Election Commissioner has stopped the commission’s media wing from giving unnecessary reactions to the political situation.

The ECP had denied issuing any official statement concerning the by-elections of national and provincial assemblies in case of the resignations of PTI.

The ECP spokesman was asked about the law, rules and expenditures to be incurred on holding the by-elections in case PTI quit the legislative assemblies.

He replied that the ECP will hold by-elections on the vacant seats if PTI members resign from the assemblies rather than holding fresh elections.

He added holding by-election in a provincial constituency cost between Rs 50-70 million and cost between Rs 80-100 million in a National Assembly constituency. He said the by-elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies will cost nearly Rs 22 billion.

However, the ECP spokesperson recanted his statement and lamented that his answers to the queries were reported ‘out of context.’

It merits mentioning that PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced quitting the assemblies. The PTI is currently in power in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and also has presence in Balochistan and Sindh assemblies.

